Trump Speaks At CPAC: ‘We Took Our Country Back’ 

2:30 PM – Saturday, February 22, 2025

President Donald Trump spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) marking his first month back in office.

On Saturday, Trump spoke at CPAC, being welcomed by the crowd chanting “USA.” He began his speech by telling the crowd “we took our country back.”

“On November 5th, we stood up to all the corrupt forces that were destroying America. We took away their power. We took away their confidence … and we took back our country,” he said.

“The people have given us a resounding mandate for dramatic change in Washington — and we’re going to deliver it, we’re going to use it,” the president said.

Trump went on to praise the confirmation of some of his Cabinet picks, including Attorney General Pam Bondi and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum.

He also applauded SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for his work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“Elon is doing a great job. He’s doing a great job. We love Elon, don’t we? He’s a character,” Trump said.

Trump then went on to say that government officials need to start showing up to the office to work in person.

“If they don’t report for work, we’re firing them. In other words, you have to go to office,” Trump said at the Conservative Political Action Conference. “If I’m staying home … my golf handicap would get down to a very low number.”

The president said that officials from U.S. Customs and Border Protection will now work out of the U.S. Agency for International Development’s former headquarters, as the administration slashes foreign aid and brings up immigration enforcement.

“We’ve also effectively ended the left-wing scam known as USAID. The agency’s name has been removed from its former building, and that space will now house agents from Customs and Border Patrol,” Trump said.

