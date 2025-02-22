CPAC Straw Poll Reveals JD Vance As Most Supported 2028 GOP Presidential Nominee 

US Vice President JD Vance arrives to speak during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on February 20, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:20 PM – Saturday, February 22, 2025

According to the annual straw poll of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Vice President JD Vance is the most wanted Republican from the Party’s list of potential presidential nominees in the 2028 election cycle.

On Saturday, Vance was the choice of 61% of CPAC attendees in the annual straw poll conducted to determine who should be the next GOP presidential nominee.

Steve Bannon came second with 12% and Florida Governor (R-Fla.) Ron DeSantis came in third with 7%.

The poll also showed Trump with a 99% approval rating from the crowd.

“The first few weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency have been the best for the modern conservative movement in my lifetime” — with 94% saying they “strongly agreed.”

