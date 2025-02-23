Pope Francis Shares Written Message As He Remains Hospitalized

Pope Francis visits the Saint Louis Hospital on November 21, 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand. Pope Francis arrived in Bangkok yesterday to begin a three day tour in Thailand followed by Japan. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:18 AM – Sunday, February 23, 2025

Pope Francis has shared a written message since being hospitalized in Rome.

On Sunday, Francis shared a written message posted on X.

“I have recently received many messages of affection, and I have been particularly struck by the letters and drawings from children,” Francis posted. “Thank you for your closeness, and for the consoling prayers I have received from all over the world!”

“I urge you to continue your apostolate with joy and to be a sign of a love that embraces everyone, as the #GospelOfTheDay suggests,” another post said. “May we transform evil into goodness and build a fraternal world. Do not be afraid to take risks for love!”

The Vatican also released a copy of the text “prepared by the Holy Father” which Archbishop Rino Fisichella read on his behalf while celebrating the Holy Mass for the Jubilee of Deacons on Sunday.

“Brothers and sisters, happy Sunday!” the pope’s homily began. “This morning, in Saint Peter’s Basilica, the celebration of the Eucharist with the Ordination of some candidates to the diaconate was celebrated. I greet them and the participants in the Jubilee of Deacons, which has taken place in the Vatican these days; and I thank the Dicasteries for the Clergy and for Evangelization for the preparation of this event.”

He continued by urging the deacons “to continue your apostolate with joy and – as today’s Gospel suggests – to be a sign of a love that embraces everyone, that transforms evil into goodness and engenders a fraternal world.”

“Do not be afraid to risk love!” the homily continued. “On my part, I am confidently continuing my hospitalization at the Gemelli Hospital, carrying on with the necessary treatment; and rest is also part of the therapy! I sincerely thank the doctors and health workers of this hospital for the attention they are showing me and the dedication with which they carry out their service among the sick.”

Francis added that Monday “will be the third anniversary of the large-scale war against Ukraine: a painful and shameful occasion for the whole of humanity!”

“As I reiterate my closeness to the suffering Ukrainian people, I invite you to remember the victims of all armed conflicts, and to pray for the gift of peace in Palestine, Israel and throughout the Middle East, Myanmar, Kivu and Sudan,” the message said.

“In recent days, I have received many messages of affection, and I have been particularly struck by the letters and drawings from children,” the pope added. “Thank you for this closeness, and for the prayers of comfort I have received from all over the world! I entrust you all to the intercession of Mary, and I ask you to pray for me.”

During an update regarding the pope’s health, the Vatican stated he was conscious but still receiving high flows of supplemental oxygen, following a respiratory crisis and blood transfusions.

They also said that Francis remains in critical condition with a complex lung infection.

“The night passed quietly, the pope rested,” it said.

On February 14th, the pope was admitted to a hospital in Rome after his bronchitis began to worsen. On Saturday, doctors released a statement saying the pope was in “critical condition.”

