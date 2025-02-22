Lynne Marie Stewart, ‘Pee-Wee’s Playhouse’ And ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Star, Dead At 78

Actress Lynne Marie Stewart attends the Broadway opening night after party of The Pee-Wee Herman Show at Bryant Park Grill on November 11, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

12:14 PM – Saturday, February 22, 2025

Lynne Marie Stewart, the star from “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” has died at 78.

On Friday, Stewart’s longtime friend and actress Cassandra “Elvira” Peterson announced the news in a post to Instagram.

“My heart is breaking upon hearing the news of my dear friend Lynne Stewart’s passing,” Peterson wrote. “One of the kindest, sweetest, funniest women who ever lived. The iconic Miss Yvonne of ‘Pee-wee’s Playhouse.’ She’ll always be ‘the most beautiful woman in Puppetland.’”

The cause of death has not yet been publicly released.

Stewart first got her start in comedy as a member of The Groundlings, an improv and sketch comedy troupe based in Hollywood. It was then when she became friends with “Pee-wee” creator Paul Reubens.

She also appeared on guest roles for “M*A*S*H*,” “The Golden Girls,” “Laverne & Shirley,” and “Night Court.” She also appeared in the iconic 1973 flick, “American Graffiti.”

She also played Miss Yvonne in “The Pee-wee Herman Show” in 1981, and then returned to the role in the CBS children’s spin-off “Pee-wee’s Playhouse,” which aired from 1986 to 1990.

Stewart appeared in numerous subsequent films with Reubens, including “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” in 1985 and “Big Top Pee-wee” in 1988.

Stewart also played Charlie Kenny’s mother, Bonnie, in the comedy sitcom “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” which aired from 2005 to 2023.

