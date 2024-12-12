Trump Slams Harris In TIME Interview For Accepting Democrat Nomination: ‘Know What You’re Good At’

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a reception at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after being named TIME’s “Person of the Year” for the second time on December 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:56 AM – Thursday, December 12, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump reflected on Vice President Kamala Harris’s failed election campaign during his Time Magazine “Person of the Year” interview, in which he maintained that she never should have ran in the first place.

The 47th president-elect was asked what he thought Harris’s biggest mistakes were throughout the campaign, taking the opportunity to blast her. “Taking the assignment. Number one, because you have to know what you’re good at,” Trump responded to the question.

He also highlighted how Harris avoided interviews, exposed her incompetence, and reiterated that she shouldn’t have ran “because you have to know what you’re good at.”

“When she wouldn’t talk to anybody, it shone a light on her,” Trump explained.

Harris waited over 100 days after becoming the Democrat presidential nominee to hold a formal press conference and nearly a month to agree to an interview, starting with an easy, “softball” sit-down interview alongside her running mate, Tim Walz, with CNN’s Dana Bash.

“You know, she didn’t do anything. And people said, ‘Is there something wrong with her?’ Why would they? I mean, I’m doing this interview with you. I did interview with, if I had the time, anybody that would ask, I’d do interviews,” Trump continued.

In the Harris campaign’s most recent media blunder, her team made unrealistic demands before brushing off a Harris appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” (JRE) podcast with podcaster Joe Rogan. His podcast reportedly attracts the most views of any show in the world.

Rogan discussed the initial opportunity of having a sit down interview with Harris, explaining that her team asserted that she would only be willing to make an appearance if Rogan went out of the way to travel to her, in addition to the interview only lasting around an hour, which is untypical for a Rogan episode. His episodes tend to last around 2-3 hours, and Trump sat down for his Rogan interview for nearly three hours.

Rogan continued, explaining that her team also had other stipulations as to what could or couldn’t be discussed during the potential Harris interview, explaining that she refused to speak on “marijuana legalization, which I thought was hilarious,” the podcaster added.

Rogan expressed that Harris must have been a “bad [presidential] candidate” in general for being unable to effectively speak “off the cuff” and naturally.

“I don’t know if she’s good at running things because you’d have to be behind the scenes to see how that works, but when it comes to talking off the top of her head, what she’s good at is a pre-rehearsed speech that she reads off a teleprompter. Pretty solid,” Rogan added.

Trump’s Time interview accompanies his historic accolade of winning the magazine’s 2024 Person of the Year, after surviving multiple assassination attempts and ongoing political persecution.

