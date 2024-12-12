Report: Trump Extends Invitation To Chinese President Xi Jinping To Attend Inauguration

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a welcoming ceremony November 9, 2017 in Beijing, China. Trump is on a 10-day trip to Asia. (Photo by Thomas Peter-Pool/Getty Images)

11:52 AM – Thursday, December 12, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend his inauguration ceremony at the White House in January, according to multiple sources.

The invite was actually made shortly after Trump’s Election Day victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, CBS News reported on Wednesday.

However, it remains unclear if the Chinese president has accepted the invitation.

Additionally, a spokesperson for the Trump-Vance transition team would not confirm or deny the report of Xi’s possible historic appearance at the January 20th inauguration.

“World leaders are lining up to meet with President Trump because they know he will soon return to power and restore peace through American strength around the globe,” Trump-Vance transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

State Department records going all the way back to 1874 indicate that no foreign leader has ever attended a presidential inauguration, according to CBS News.

Xi, 71, may not be the only world leader that attends the swearing-in ceremony.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, whom Trump regularly referenced on the campaign trail and met with this week at Mar-a-Lago, is “still considering” whether to attend Trump’s second inauguration, according to the outlet.

The invite to Xi also comes after Trump said he would impose massive new tariffs on imports from China.

Meanwhile, the 47th president has met with several world leaders as he looks to take over the presidency.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Argentinian President Javier Milei and Orbán have all made stops in Palm Beach, Florida, in recent weeks, where Trump’s transition efforts are headquartered.

