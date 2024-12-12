Jimmy Kimmel Sparks Backlash After Joking How His Staffers Have The Hots For Suspect Luigi Mangione In UnitedHealth CEO Murder Case

(L) Luigi Mangione. (Photo via: PA Department of Corrections) / (R) Jimmy Kimmel attends the American Film Institute’s 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:37 PM – Thursday, December 12, 2024

Liberal late night host Jimmy Kimmel attempted to lighten the mood in regards to the news of the suspected murderer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, admitting that his staffers think that the 26-year-old suspect is “hot.”

On a Tuesday episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the host discussed how much his staff found Luigi Mangione, 26, the suspected gunman who murdered CEO Brian Thompson, both likable and highly attractive, which many viewers found distasteful as Thompson’s family currently mourns the loss of their relative.

“There’s a huge wave of h*rny washing over us right now,” Kimmel said jokingly, while also discussing the wave of vocalized support for Mangione, who purportedly killed Thompson due to the “corruption and greed” in the healthcare system, which the suspect directly blamed Thompson for.

“Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming,” Mangione wrote in his recently released manifesto.

Kimmel continued, sharing anonymous screenshots from show staffers who had been talking about Mangione.

“I have never experienced anything like this. These are screen grabs of actual exchanges between members of our staff and their friends, relatives, whatever. I’ve changed the names to protect the guilty but, um…” Kimmel stated, continuing to read the messages.

“Lorraine C asks, ‘Do you guys think the UnitedHealthcare CEO killer is hot?’ Friend replies, ‘Yes, I love Luigi. I think he’s gay though,’” he continued.

“This is an exchange between two of our producers. We’ll call them Glinda and Elphaba,” Kimmel stated, referencing the names of the characters in the movie “Wicked” in an attempt to conceal the identities of his staffers.

“‘My TikTok is flooded.’ ‘My mom chain’s going nuts. That’s my TikTok,’” he continued, reading the text chain.

“Everyone is obsessed. Ppl are saying a NY jury has the power to find him innocent, Bc we all love him,” one of the staffers replied, with the second responding “I’m not mad at him.”

“Yes!!! So many questions,” Kimmel continued reading, “Like, ‘Can I fix you?’”

“Okay, so I would visit him in prison, and bake him cookies maybe. Perhaps more but I haven’t thought that far ahead,” the anonymous staffer wrote. “I need him so bad. No like so bad, so so bad.”

Kimmel later showcased an image that one of the unnamed staffer’s husbands sent, showing a shirtless photo of Mangione, to which she responded “I’m about to be a jailhouse bride, cause damn shorty is foooiine.”

Kimmel responded to the chain, continuing his series of “jokes.”

“What is going on? There are dozens of products for sale on Etsy with his face on ‘em. There are look alike contests. There’s Luigi Mangione crypto. There are fancams,” he stated.

“It’s bananas! But I have to say it does feel kinda good – we’re moving away from nonstop election coverage, and back to drooling over a cold-blooded murderer’s eyebrows and abs,” he added.

Users took to social media to respond, feeling uncomfortable and outraged that Kimmel would make light of Thompson’s death, who leaves behind his wife and two children.

“Warped is the correct word. They are normalizing assassination. Not surprising since Kimmel also minimized the attempted assassinations of President Trump,” one user responded.

“Jimmy is repulsive! How would his family feel if this was about him?? He should be fired!” another responded.

