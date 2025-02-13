Trump Signs Memorandum Proposing Reciprocal Tariffs Amid McConnell’s Criticism Of Admin Tariff Policies

(L) U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) goes through the Senate Subway during a series of confirmation votes for U.S. President Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) / (R) US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House as he announces reciprocal tariffs, in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

1:22 PM – Thursday, February 13, 2025

In an effort to combat unjust and discriminatory tariffs from both allies and enemies, President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum on Thursday that calls for reciprocal tariffs.

The reciprocal tariffs will be tailored to each foreign trading partner based on five factors: unfair taxes, tariffs the country imposes on U.S. goods, the cost to U.S. consumers and businesses of another country’s policies, exchange rates, and any other unfair practices determined by the office of the trade representative.

Although the tariffs won’t be implemented right away, his administration can now begin the review process after signing the memo.

White House officials stated that Trump intends to enact the tariffs as soon as possible, estimating that it will take “weeks” and no more than “a few months” to do so.

In the memo, the president instructs nominees Howard Lutnick for Commerce secretary and Jamieson Greer for U.S. trade representative to consult with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, among others, in order for them to “quickly” submit a report outlining their recommendations for each nation.

Russell Vought, the head of the Office of Management and Budget, would then have 180 days to provide a report evaluating the tariffs’ financial effects.



On Thursday, Lutnick estimated that the additional tariffs will go into effect on April 2nd.

“Our studies should be all complete by April 1. So we’ll hand the president the opportunity to start on April 2, if he wants,” he stated while in the Oval Office.

In the meantime, President Trump indicated that while these tariffs will help job growth and bring other positive changes to the country, prices may temporarily worsen, but just for a short while. Trump’s actions are somewhat reminiscent of Argentinian President Javier Milei’s economic efforts in his own country. Argentina’s fiscal deficit has now been eliminated for the first time in 123 years.

“I think what’s going to go up is jobs are going to go up, and prices could go up somewhat short term, but prices will also [later] go down,” Trump stated. “Long term, it’s going to make our country a fortune.”

Trump is said to be focusing on what officials refer to as “nonmonetary barriers,” which they characterize as ways that various nations “take advantage of the U.S.” They pointed to India’s notably high tariffs and Japan’s high structural barriers.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s strategic competitors, like communist China, or allies like [the] European Union or Japan or Korea. Every one of those countries is taking advantage of us in different ways, and the president characterizes this as a lack of reciprocal trade,” a Trump official said.

Nevertheless, earlier this week, 82-year-old Senator Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had a more pessimistic outlook on the Trump administration’s tariff policies.

In order to convey his views on tariffs to the American people, McConnell authored an opinion piece for Louisville’s The Courier Journal on Wednesday.

“[I]t’s high time for America’s closest neighbors to take the crisis at our border seriously,” McConnell wrote. “But no matter our best intentions, tariffs are bad policy. As Sen. Rand Paul, [R-Ky.,] put it: ‘Tariffs are simply taxes … Taxing trade will mean less trade and higher prices.'” “So Republicans ought to be clear-eyed about the full, unadulterated impact of tariffs as we work to restore sound fiscal policy to our government.” “Blanket tariffs make it more expensive to do business in America, driving up costs for consumers across the board,” McConnell continued. “These aren’t just abstract concerns. Broad-based tariffs could have long-term consequences right in our backyard.”

McConnell recently voted against President Trump’s nominee for health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.). Additionally, he voted against the now-confirmed National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday. The 82-year-old senator has suggested that he would also be voting against FBI Director nominee Kash Patel — when the time for the final vote comes.

Meanwhile, Trump laid into McConnell on Thursday — calling him out on his “bitterness” and his persistence in working against his own party’s interests.

“I feel sorry for Mitch. He’s not equipped to be leader, mentally. He never was. Under him, the Republican Party was going to Hell. McConnell never really had it. He had votes because he gave money to senators. I was the one that got McConnell to drop out of the leadership position. He’s not voting against Bobby [Kennedy], he’s voting against me. He’s a very bitter guy. But we have a very strong party, and he’s lost his power. It’s affected his vote.

