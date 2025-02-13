Report: Georgetown University Enrolled Hamas-Affiliated Daughter Of Terrorist As Student

Georgetown students march during an on-campus protest in support of Palestine at Georgetown University on September 4, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:01 PM – Thursday, February 13, 2025

Georgetown University has allegedly been caught destroying evidence in relation to how the school previously enrolled a Hamas-affiliated daughter of a terrorist leader — after a Watchdog group inquired about the former student.

The prestigious university scrubbed the profile of graduate student Mapheze Ahmad Yousef Saleh, who went by Mapheze Saleh while attending the school.

She worked for Hamas’ foreign ministry and her background was discovered after the group Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis (CAMERA) contacted the school about her enrollment — the group wrote on Thursday.

“Through her professional experiences, Mapheze has developed an expertise in regional and international relations with an emphasis on conflict resolution and security studies, and also solidified her commitment to public discourse and cross-cultural communication,” reads Georgetown’s deleted profile of Saleh.

Additionally, it acknowledges that she worked for “the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Gaza,” which is controlled by the Islamist terrorist organization.

Saleh has also stated publicly that she is the daughter of “senior adviser to the Hamas Foreign Ministry,” Ahmed Yousef, according to the group’s report — which noted Arabic media translations and Saleh’s social media posts.

Since the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7th, she has praised the terrorist group across her social media accounts while condemning Israel’s retaliatory efforts.

A particular post by Saleh showed a propaganda video that claimed Hamas was forced to carry out the terrorist attack due to Israel being a “fascist occupation state.” Israel has “judized [sic] their Quds” (an apparent attempt at claiming Jews have “Judaized” Jerusalem), and Jews are trying to build “their alleged temple on the ruins of Al-Aqsa,” she posted.

As the Hamas-Israeli war carried on, she also posted sorrowful tributes commemorating the deceased Hamas leaders, such as Yahya Sinwar, Ismail Haniyeh, Mohammed Deif — who is considered the main mastermind of the October 7th massacre.

Furthermore, Mapheze expressed her own hatred for the U.S. as well, posting “America is the plague.”

Meanwhile, concerns have continued to mount surrounding just how much the university knew about the potential violations, particularly Georgetown’s Jewish community.

Earlier this week, lawmakers expressed outrage when news came to light that the campus group “Georgetown Law Students For Justice in Palestine” planned to host a man involved in a fatal bombing in the West Bank in 2019. The event was eventually postponed.

