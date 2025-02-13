Governor Hochul Delays Trump Meeting After DOJ Sues Her, AG James And N.Y. Over ‘Sanctuary’ Policies

New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during a press conference. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

4:16 PM – Thursday, February 13, 2025

New York Governor Kathy Hochul abruptly postponed a Thursday meeting with 47th President Donald Trump after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced a day earlier that the DOJ is suing New York, in addition to the state’s governor and attorney general.

In the lawsuit, the DOJ is accusing the two officials and the state of impeding the Trump administration’s deportation crackdown.

According to the New York Post, the Democrat governor was planning on meeting Trump for a Thursday lunch in order to discuss a number of topics, but she rescheduled it for next week at the last second.

Nevertheless, Trump and Hochul have also already “tentatively agreed” to have a sit down next week during her visit to Washington, D.C., for the National Governors Association meeting, according to a source who reached out to the press.

“New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens,” U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said in the announcement in regard to the federal lawsuit. “It stops. It stops today.”

The lawsuit is also reportedly fighting the Empire State’s “Green Light Law.”

“The Driver’s License Access and Privacy Act, commonly called the ‘Green Light Law’… allows all New Yorkers age 16 and older to apply for a standard, not-for-federal purpose, non-commercial driver license or learner permit regardless of their citizenship or lawful status in the United States. You do not need a Social Security card to apply for a license or permit. Under the Driver’s License Access and Privacy Act, driver license applicants who have never been issued a Social Security Number are eligible to apply,” according to New York’s DMV website.

The law, which was enacted in 2019, also stops inquiries into someone’s immigration status as well as barring the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) from sharing personal information with the federal government and law enforcement — unless ordered to by a judge.

Hochul’s team quickly responded to the lawsuit, labeling the recent filing as “dramatic.”

“Here are the facts: our current laws allow federal immigration officials to access any DMV database with a judicial warrant. That’s a common-sense approach that most New Yorkers support,” Hochul’s statement said. “But there’s no way I’m letting federal agents, or Elon Musk’s shadowy DOGE operation, get unfettered access to the personal data of any New Yorker in the DMV system like 16-year-old kids learning to drive and other vulnerable people.”

This comes after the DOJ asked a federal judge last week to disband sanctuary policies in Chicago, Illinois, claiming that state and local officials “are an obstacle” to the Trump administration’s illegal alien deportations.

“As you know, we sued Illinois,” Bondi reminded the public on Wednesday. “New York didn’t listen… So now, you’re next.”

Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, was also scheduled to meet with Mayor Eric Adams (D-N.Y.) on Thursday morning — hoping to get his commitment in assisting the administration and Homan specifically with the deportations.

“Homan is not happy and hasn’t seen enough progress,” a source with knowledge of the meeting said. “Homan wants something immediate and doesn’t want to wait till next January. The mayor has emergency order power.”

Previously, Homan has openly credited Adams for his cooperation with the Trump administration’s effort in deporting illegals with criminal records.

“He’s all in on addressing public safety threats that are here illegally and helping me find these missing children,” Homan told WABC 770 AM’s “Cats & Cosby Show”. “I’m hoping we come to an agreement where his officers will help my officers remove these public safety threats, especially Tren de Aragua and the other alien gangs that are creating havoc in New York,” Homan added. “So, let’s hope Thursday night I head back to DC with a great agreement,” the border czar added, noting that he “won’t count [his] pennies till [he] got’em.”

Furthermore, the cancelled meeting also comes after the feds pulled around $80 million in FEMA funding for migrants in New York City.

