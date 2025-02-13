Senate Confirms Brooke Rollins As New Agriculture Secretary

Brooke Rollins, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Agriculture Secretary, is sworn in during her Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee confirmation hearing in the Dirksen building on January 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

12:30 PM – Thursday, February 13, 2025

The Senate has overwhelmingly voted to confirm conservative lawyer and policy advisor Brooke Rollins to lead the Department of Agriculture (USDA).

On Thursday, shortly after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed as Trump’s health secretary, Rollins was also confirmed in a 72-28 vote.

Rollins is now tasked with leading the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), a government department that aims to meet the needs of “commercial farming and livestock food production,” while promoting “agricultural trade and production.”

Additionally, the USDA “works to assure food safety, protects natural resources, fosters rural communities and works to end hunger in the United States and Internationally.”

In one of her first orders of business, Rollins will reportedly work to unite Congress in passing a farm bill that has been stalled out in recent months.

Prior to beginning her new job, Rollins ran the Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF) for 15 years after serving as Governor Rick Perry’s policy director. She served as president and CEO of the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), an organization that she co-founded during Trump’s first term, and Rollins also held the role of director of the Office of American Innovation, as well as acting director of the Domestic Policy Council.

“In these [past] roles, she developed and managed the transformational domestic policy agenda of the Trump Administration, leading to historic achievements for the American people,” according to her bio on the AFPI website.

Rollins is the 16th of Trump’s nominees to be approved in less than four weeks. During this time in his first term in office, Trump only had 11 of his nominees approved by the Senate. He had his 16th nominee confirmed on March 1st.

That number far outpaces Biden, as the former president did not have his 16th nominee confirmed until March 10th.

