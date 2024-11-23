Trump Selects Fmr. NFL Player Scott Turner To Lead Department Of Housing And Urban Development

President Donald Trump makes shakes hands with White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council Executive Director Scott Turner during the inaugural meeting of the council in the Cabinet Room at the White House April 04, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:32 PM – Saturday, November 23, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has named former NFL player Scott Turner to lead the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in his incoming administration.

Advertisement

On Friday, Trump released a statement announcing his new addition.

“Scott is an NFL Veteran, who, during my First Term, served as the First Executive Director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council (WHORC), helping to lead an Unprecedented Effort that Transformed our Country’s most distressed communities,” Trump said in his announcement.

If approved by the Senate, Turner would oversee the agency responsible for enforcing housing laws, managing programs to address housing needs, providing rental subsidies for low-income families, and addressing cases of housing discrimination.

According to Politico, Turner is expected to carry out promises long laid out along the Trump campaign trail, including reversing Biden-era fair housing policies and overhauling homelessness programs.

During Trump’s first term, Turner played a pivotal role in leading the WHORC initiative, which was established in 2018 to “encourage public and private investment” in thousands of low-income census tracts designated as “opportunity zones” under the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Following Trump’s defeat to Biden in 2020, Turner became the chair of the Center for Education Opportunity at the America First Policy Institute, an organization closely linked to Trump’s transition team.

Turner also served in the Texas House of Representatives from 2013 to 2017.

Before his political career, Turner played nine seasons in the NFL as a cornerback for the Washington Commanders, San Diego Chargers, and Denver Broncos.

Turner thanked the president-elect, stating that he is “thrilled to continue the outstanding work we began in your last administration at HUD with an incredible team.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!