Illegal Immigrant Deported Before Standing Trial In Crash That Killed 3, Prosecutors Seek To Bring Him Back To U.S. 

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:35 AM – Saturday, November 23, 2024

An Illegal immigrant who killed three people in a drunken car wreck has been deported back to Honduras before facing manslaughter charges. Prosecutors want him back in the United States to face trial.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said the office is now “attempting to have Erwin Rommel Zinuga returned from Honduras to face trial” after he was deported back to Honduras.

In February of 2022, Erwin Rommel Zinuga, 28, was allegedly driving at more that 125 mph when he smashed the car into a light pole in Miami. Two of the five occupants of the car were ejected, and three were killed.

According to a report by WTVJ-TV News, Zuniga was arrested with a slew of charges including drunk driving and vehicular manslaughter but has yet to stand trial because he was allowed to remain under house arrest and was deported back to Honduras on September 6th.

Families of the victims are asking prosecutors for justice in the case.

“They say they are still investigating,” Miriam Castillo, the sister of crash victim Paola Sabillon, told WTVJ this week. “That’s literally all. That’s all they say. They have not given us an ounce of hope.”

A Miami-Dade Corrections lawyer told the outlet that the department’s policies and procedures have been updated to “prevent this from happening again.”

