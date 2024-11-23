Bill Maher Says He Won’t ‘Pre-Hate’ Trump’s New Admin., Admits Trump Is Right On How Russia-Ukraine War Needs To Be ‘Negotiated’

Bill Maher attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on December 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:22 AM – Saturday, November 23, 2024

Bill Maher has vowed that he will not “pre-hate” President-elect Donald Trump’s new administration.

Advertisement

On Friday night, the “Real Time” host said he will not be “pre-hating” on the new administration and admitted that Trump was right on how the Russia-Ukraine war needs to be “negotiated.”

“They are calling themselves the ‘disruptors,'” Maher said. “The country does need disrupting. I mean, the country needs a colonic and a slap in the face so bad.

“This is not who I would choose to administer the colonic but it’s not like the bureaucracy isn’t bloated. It’s not like the debt isn’t $36 trillion. it’s not like there aren’t thousands of regulations that do stop people from living lives that they could live better and don’t do anything. There is woke in the military. Whatever they’re going after… I’m not going to pre-hate anything,” Maher said.

“Do I have really good, optimistic feelings about it? No, I don’t. I’m just not gonna pre-hate. I can’t get into that mind[set]. Let’s see what the disruptors can do. Because, quite frankly, the experts have just sort of, like, let something go for so long that it’s just sclerotic now and constipated,” he continued.

Maher expressed skepticism about how effective the “disruptors” will be once the “corn lobby,” “pharmaceutical industry,” and “defense contractors” start pushing back against the administration’s policies.

“Let’s see what happens,” Maher said.

He then went on to acknowledge that Trump was right in his approach to resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

This came after he referenced the Biden administration’s decision to permit Ukraine to use the U.S.-made missiles against Russia, raising concerns about potential escalation by the Kremlin.

“It just looks like everybody’s coming on board to the idea that, I hate to admit it, Trump said at the beginning, it’s gonna be a negotiated settlement. Marco Rubio was saying- he’s going to be Secretary of State,” Maher said. “And I feel like– that they are losing the war, Ukraine. And they are noble, and we support them, certainly in spirit, should we do it as we have been?”

Maher then continued by comparing the war to the boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson that occurred last week.

“I remember a week ago and I was leaving here, everyone was talking about it. ‘Oh, what’s gonna happen?’ And then you saw the fight and you realize- we kind of really knew in the rational part of our brain from the beginning that a 58-year-old man who was over the hill in the 90s was not gonna beat this [27]-year-old behemoth. And yet we all were like, ‘Maybe- oh, I’m gonna go home and watch it!’ Maher said.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!