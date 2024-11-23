Trump Names Former Adviser Brooke Rollins As His Pick For Agriculture Secretary 

Brooke Rollins, AFPI President & CEO, watches as former US President Donald Trump makes his way off stage after speaking at the America First Policy Institute Agenda Summit in Washington, DC, on July 26, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:47 PM – Saturday, November 23, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Brooke Rollins, a former White House domestic policy adviser, to serves as his agriculture secretary in his new administration.

On Saturday, Trump released a statement praising Rollins’ “commitment to support the American Farmer, defense of American Food Self-Sufficiency, and the restoration of Agriculture-dependent American Small Towns.”

“A proud Graduate of Texas A&M University, Brooke earned a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Agriculture Development, and J.D., with Honors,” the announcement said. “From her upbringing in the small and Agriculture-centered town of Glen Rose, Texas, to her years of leadership involvement with Future Farmers of America and 4H, to her generational Family Farming background, to guiding her four kids in their show cattle careers, Brooke has a practitioner’s experience, along with deep Policy credentials in both Nonprofit and Government leadership at the State and National levels.”

Rollins held the roles of director of the Office of American Innovation and acting director of the Domestic Policy Council during the Trump administration.

Following her term in the White House, she co-founded the America First Policy Institute, a think tank dedicated to advancing policies aligned with the administration’s agenda.

Rollins released a statement following the announcement, thanking Trump for the opportunity.

