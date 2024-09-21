Trump Says He Will Not Accept Second Debate With Harris Since Voting Has Already Begun

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives onstage to speak during a campaign rally at the Aero Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, September 21, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:02 PM – Saturday, September 21, 2024

UPDATE 12:45 p.m: Trump has said he will not be accepting CNN’s invitation to another debate because it is “too late” since Americans have already begun casting their ballots in the 2024 election.

“The problem with another debate is that it’s just too late, voting has already started,” Trump said at a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina. “She’s had her chance to do it with Fox… but now she wants to do a debate right before the election because she’s losing badly.”

Vice President Kamala Harris has accepted an invite from CNN for a second debate with former President Donald Trump.

On Saturday, the Harris campaign announced their acceptance to the invitation for an October 23rd debate.

“The American people deserve another opportunity to see Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump debate before they cast their ballots,” Harris-Walz campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said Saturday. “It would be unprecedented in modern history for there to just be one general election debate. Debates offer a unique chance for voters to see the candidates side by side and take stock of their competing visions for America.”

“Vice President Harris is ready for another opportunity to share a stage with Donald Trump, and she has accepted CNN’s invitation to a debate on October 23rd,” Dillon continued.

Trump has accused the moderators of the September 10th ABC News debate of sabotaging his attempts to refute Harris, and he has stated that he will refuse to debate Harris again under the same conditions.

“We just don’t think that there’s any need for it,” he told The New York Post. “We’ve done two. You know, one against Biden [on June 27], one against Comrade Kamala. I did well. I did really well.”

Dillon stated that Trump should have no problem agreeing to the debate.

“Donald Trump should have no problem agreeing to this debate. It is the same format and setup as the CNN debate he attended and said he won in June, when he praised CNN’s moderators, rules, and ratings,” Dillon said, referring to the June debate between Trump and Joe Biden which led to the 81-year-old’s eventual withdrawal from the 2024 race.

“We look forward to Vice President Harris again having the opportunity in the CNN debate to show her command of the issues and why it’s time to turn the page on Donald Trump and chart a new way forward for America.”

