At Least 4 Dead, 18 Others Injured In Alabama Mass Shooting, No Arrests Made 

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

8:56 AM – Sunday, September 22, 2024

At least four people have died and 18 others have been injured in a mass shooting in Birmingham, Alabama.

A search is underway after four died and many others were injured during a shooting outside Hush, a hookah and cigar lounge on Magnolia Avenue on Saturday night.

According to officer Truman Fitzgerald, two men and a woman died on the scene and a fourth person died at the local hospital.

Some of the people who were wounded were taken to the hospital by first responders and others went on their own.

Their injuries range from non-life-threatening to life-threatening. At least four victims have life threatening injuries.

Officer Fitzgerald stated that it appeared multiple shooters fired into a crowd in the nightlife district, but that it was not clear whether they were on foot or in cars.

He also said the shooting did not appear random and that officers were trying to determine who the intended target was.

No suspects are in custody at the time.

“Rest assured we are going to do everything we possibly can to make sure that we uncover, identify and hunt down who was ever responsible for preying on our people,” he said. “There is no greater resource than the public. If you were out here, if you saw anything, if you heard anything, please reach out.”

Fitzgerald has urged anyone who was in the area when the shooting took place to provide any information they have to police. Tips leading to an arrest could bring a reward of up to $5,000.

Authorities said the ATF and FBI have been called in to assist the investigation.

