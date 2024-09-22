Biden Forgets Which World Leader He Is Supposed To Introduce, Says ‘Who’s Next?’ 

US President Joe Biden (R) introduces Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L) looks on during an event about the Quadrilateral Cancer Moonshot during the Quadrilateral Summit at the Archmere Academy in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21, 2024. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:56 AM – Sunday, September 22, 2024

President Joe Biden forgot which world leader he was supposed to introduce at a press conference event during the Quad summit, and yelled, “Who is next?”

On Saturday, Biden was at the podium and was set to introduce India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to the stage. However, instead, he appeared to be unsure which of the three visiting heads of government he was meant to name.

“Thank you all for being here and now, uh, who am I introducing next? Who’s next?” Biden shouted after wrapping up his remarks.

An announcer on the sidelines signaled that Modi was up next as the prime minister came up and shook hands with Biden soon thereafter.

Biden has been hosting the allies of the four-nation Quad alliance for a two-day summit before the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

The Quad includes the U.S., Japan, India and Australia.

The incident came just a day after Biden received heavy criticism for allowing First Lady Jill Biden to run a cabinet meeting on Friday.

Joe explained Jill’s presence there, saying, “Here and across previous administrations, first ladies have attended these meetings for specific reasons. This is the first time Jill has joined us, and it goes to show how important the issue is, which she is about to speak to.”

He concluded by handing off to his wife, saying, “It’s all yours, kid.”

