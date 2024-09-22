Former Miami Dolphins Star, Two-Time Super Bowl Champ Mercury Morris Dies At 77

Mercury Morris attends the 9th Annual NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:38 PM – Sunday, September 22, 2024

Former Miami Dolphins player of the undefeated Super Bowl team in 1972 and 1973, Mercury Morris, has died at 77.

On Sunday, his son, GhostWridah, a Miami-based musical artist born Troy-Jeffery Morris, posted on X that his father passed away the night prior.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eugene ‘Mercury’ Morris, legendary Miami Dolphins running back and cherished member of the NFL family, at the age of 77,” his son posted. “Known for his electrifying speed and dynamic play, Mercury was a cornerstone of the Dolphins’ historic 1972 undefeated season and a two-time Super Bowl champion. His talent and passion left an indelible mark on the sport, and his three Pro Bowl selections only solidified his place among football’s greatest.”

“Beyond the field, Mercury was a dedicated father, a loving brother, a loyal friend, and a pillar in the community. His presence extended far beyond football, as he touched the lives of many throughout his time in Miami,” he continued.

Morris played for the Miami Dolphins from 1969 through 1975. He later became known as the “perfect backfield” alongside Larry Csonka and Jim Kiick.

The former player was a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion for the Dolphins.

Morris ran for exactly 1,000 yards and scored a league-best 12 rushing touchdowns in the 1972 regular season, helping the Dolphins finish 14-0 and winning three more postseason games for the only undefeated season in NFL history.

He is survived by his five children and three siblings.

