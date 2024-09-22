N.Y.C: 6 People Slashed Prompting Search For Attacker 

Stock Image (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:13 PM – Sunday, September 22, 2024

Six people have been slashed during an attack in Brooklyn, New York, promoting a search for the attacker.

On Sunday, authorities responded to a home on Fane Court at about 6:20 a.m. on a report that several people had been stabbed by a blade-wielding attacker.

When police arrived, they discovered a half-dozen victims, including a 30-year-old woman slashed in the face, a 16-year-old girl slashed in the arm, a 39-year-old woman cut on the hand, a 27-year-old man slit in the face, a 30-year-old man with neck and wrist wounds, and an 18-year-old man cut on the hand.

According to police, they were taken to several local hospitals for treatment.

Police have not provided a motive for the assault and have made no arrests.

It’s unclear whether they’ve identified a suspect yet.

