Curfew Imposed In Sri Lanka Amid Vote Counting In Presidential Election 

People wait in a queue to cast their ballots at a polling station during voting in Sri Lanka’s presidential election in Colombo on September 21, 2024. (Photo by ISHARA S.KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:40 PM – Saturday, September 21, 2024

Police in Sri Lanka have imposed a nationwide curfew after voting ended in the country’s presidential election.

Authorities announced that the curfew will take effect from 10:00 p.m. on Saturday through 6:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Police announced the eight-hour curfew “in the interest of public safety.”

People have been asked to stay at home as the presidential election results are expected in the coming hours.

Those performing election duties during this time can use their official identity cards as curfew passes, while those traveling to or returning from abroad can use their air ticket as a curfew pass.

Polls opened at 7:00 a.m. local time and ran until 4:00 p.m. at 13,421 stations throughout the island nation.

More than 17 million people were eligible to vote to elect a president for a five-year term.

