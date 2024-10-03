Trump Says He Wants To Deport 15,000 Haitian Migrants In Springfield, As Locals’ Complaints Increase

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the Ryder Center for Health and Physical Education at Saginaw Valley State University in Saginaw, Michigan, on October 3, 2024. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:49 PM – Thursday, October 3, 2024

Former President Donald Trump announced that he plans on deporting the large concentration of Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, if he wins re-election in November and defeats Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

During a NewsNation interview on Wednesday, Trump revealed that he would remove the migrants’ temporary protected status (TPS) and initiate the deportation process. He noted that he plans to keep his word on carrying out a “large deportation” campaign aimed at removing the millions of illegal immigrants who took advantage of Biden’s open border policies.

“It has nothing to do with Haiti or anything else. You have to remove the people, and you have to bring them back to their own country,” Trump stated.

“Springfield is such a beautiful place. Have you seen what’s happened to it? It’s been overrun. You can’t do that to people. I’d revoke [their protected status], and I’d bring [the migrants] back to their country,” he continued.

Trump previously attempted to revoke the TPS program in his last administration for migrants from Haiti, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Nepal, and Sudan.

His attempts, however, were unsuccessful, as the United States District Court for the Northern District of California stepped in and blocked the federal government from changing the migrants’ protected status for five years.

Currently, the Haitian migrant community in Springfield is estimated to make up around 15,000 to 20,000 people, putting a strain on city resources to accommodate the rapid influx of migrants in an otherwise small, quiet town.

According to the Congressional Research Service, over 200,000 Haitian immigrants have applied for and been approved to receive TPS services.

The city of Springville saw the national spotlight after unconfirmed reports surfaced claiming Haitian immigrants were killing and eating pets, as well as local geese and ducks, which Trump highlighted in the presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I’m sitting here, I’m riding on the trail, I’m going to my orientation for my job today, and I see a group of Haitian people, there was about four of them, they all had geese in their hand,” said a 9-1-1 caller in Springfield to a police dispatcher.

Many Springfield city council attendees and TikTokers who live in the area also corroborated those claims.

Additionally, local residents have claimed that the Haitians do not understand American road or driving laws, and that many of them have been causing dangerous accidents.

“These Haitians are running into trash cans. They’re running into buildings. They’re flipping cars in the middle of the street, and I don’t know how like y’all can be comfortable with this,” said a local resident during a city council meeting on August 28th.

It is unclear how the migrants have enough money to purchase these vehicles, but many Haitians who have been living in Springfield for a year and a half or more have reportedly been able to find jobs and have been given enough government funds each month to purchase homes or rent out apartments.

“The slave revolt that brought Haiti independence indeed relied on voodoo, the New World version of ancestral African faiths. To this day, by various scholarly estimates, 50 percent to 95 percent of Haitians practice at least elements of voodoo, often in conjunction with Catholicism,” The New York Times reported.

After the “unconfirmed pet-eating” reports surfaced, a member of GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance’s (R-Ohio) team reached out to Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck about the reports, to which Heck responded, stating, “I told him no. There was no verifiable evidence or reports to show this was true. I told them these claims were baseless.”

Although the pet-eating claims are still unconfirmed, Vance said that he intends to uplift the concerns of local residents in Springfield who miss how their city once was prior to the influx of third world foreigners.

“We don’t blame the Haitian migrants for coming to Springfield,” Vance stated. “We blame Kamala Harris for opening the American southern border and inviting 20,000 people to get dropped in a small Ohio town.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!