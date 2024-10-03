ILA Strike Suspended, Dockworkers Agree To Delay Walkout

An aerial view of the Dundalk Marine Terminal October 03, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Dockworkers with the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) at 36 major ports on the East Coast and Gulf region walked off the job earlier this week, kicking off the first nationwide strike by the ILA since 1977, after the union failed to reach a contract agreement with port ownership. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

4:15 PM – Thursday, October 3, 2024

Striking members of the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) have agreed to return to work for the time being.

On Thursday, sources announced that the two sides had reached a tentative agreement on wages and that they agreed to extend the master contract until January 15th.

Thousands of dockworkers abruptly walked off the job on early on Tuesday morning.

ILA has around 50,000 members working at a number of ports. The ports stretch all the way from Maine to Texas.

The two-day walkout disrupted the sales of American businesses overseas, as well as the majority flow of containerized import and exports into the United States.

The last time that East Coast and Gulf Coast workers went on strike was back in 1977. That strike lasted for seven weeks.

In a statement where he said that he would not meddle in the collective bargaining process, President Joe Biden declined to use the authority granted to him by the Taft-Hartley Act to stop or terminate the strike.

Biden, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and Vice President Kamala Harris had all urged the USMX to work with the ILA to reach an agreement that would equitably divide the record revenues among members.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

