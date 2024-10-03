Bruce Springsteen Endorses Kamala Harris, Claims Trump Is ‘Dangerous’

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform at Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 13, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. This is Springsteen’s first concert at the Oriole Park. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

5:50 PM – Thursday, October 3, 2024

The Harris-Walz ticket received another endorsement on Thursday from rockstar Bruce Springsteen, who referred to the election as “one of the most consequential elections in our nation’s history.”

In a three minute Instagram endorsement video, the 75-year-old musician praised Vice President Harris and Governor Tim Walz while criticizing former President Donald Trump, seated at a counter in a restaurant.

“Donald Trump is the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime,” he said, echoing liberal cable news talking points that claim Trump will “get rid of democracy,” even though nothing of the sort happened in his first term. “His disdain for the sanctity of our constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law, and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from holding the office of president ever again,” Springsteen continued. “It doesn’t have to be this way,” he added.

The New Jersey native enumerated “freedom, social justice, equal opportunity, and the right to be and love who you want” as some of the things he feels “make America great,” suggesting that these are the policies of Kamala Harris.

However, his endorsement is not surprising to those familiar with Springsteen, as he has been a loyal Democrat supporter of his party for years, having backed Joe Biden, John Kerry, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton before endorsing the current Democrat ticket for 2024.

“Everybody sees things different, and I respect your choice as a fellow citizen. But like you, I’ve only got one vote. And it’s one of the most precious possessions that I have. And that’s why, come Nov. 5, I’ll be casting it for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz,” Springsteen concluded.

Social media users chimed in and commented on the news of his Harris endorsement.

“Springsteen talking about Kamala like ’cause tramps like us, baby we were born to run (for president)'” said one X user.

