Trump Says He Has Chosen His VP Candidate

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:12 PM – Sunday, June 23, 2024

Former President Donald Trump has stated that he has made up his mind on who will be his running mate in November.

On Saturday, Trump spoke with NBC News ahead of a rally in Philadelphia and said that he’s settled on a vice presidential choice.

“In my mind, yeah,” Trump said when asked if he’s decided.

He was then asked if his pick knows it’s them, to which Trump responded, “No, nobody knows.”

Trump has stated he may announce his choice at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next month.

“Maybe a little before, but could be at the convention,” Trump said. “But we’ll have some great people.”

He added that the person will “most likely” be at Thursday’s debate against President Joe Biden.

“They’ll be there,” he continued. “I think we have a lot of people coming.”

Trump senior adviser Brian Hughes has also said that the campaign’s top criterion for selecting a running mate “is a strong leader who will make a great President for eight years after his next four year term concludes.”

