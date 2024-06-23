4th Victim Dies In Arkansas Grocery Store Shooting

(Phot via; Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:20 PM – Sunday, June 23, 2024

A fourth victim has died a day after a shooting at a grocery store in Arkansas.

Advertisement

On Friday, a shooter opened fire at an Arkansas grocery store, killing four and wounding nine others.

In a statement, the Arkansas state police reported that the most recent victim passed away on Saturday night.

The statement listed 14 victims—11 civilians, 2 law enforcement officers, and the suspect—who had been shot.

The shooting happened at the Mad Butcher grocery store at 11:30 on Friday morning.

A video that was shared on social media showed several gunshots being heard while at least one person was seen lying in the parking lot. Reporters on the scene captured images of spent shell casings scattered across the parking lot and numerous bullet holes in the store’s window. At least one medical helicopter was seen landing close by, and local and state agencies were visible in action.

The deceased civilians were named as Ellen Shrum, 81; Roy Sturgis, 50; Callie Weems, 23; and Shirley Taylor, 62.

Ages of the people who were injured range from 20 to 65, according to police. Four currently remain in the hospital, one of them in critical condition.

The wounded agents were identified as Fordyce Police Officer James Johnson, 31, who was released from a hospital Saturday evening; and Stuttgart Police Officer John Hudson, 24, whose injuries were said to be minor.

Police identified the suspect as Travis Eugene Posey, 44, of New Edinburg, and said he will be charged with four counts of capital murder.

“He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement,” police said in the statement. Posey was released to police custody and taken to the Ouachita County Detention Center.

Police said Posey, who was in custody at the Ouachita County Detention Center, will be charged with four counts of capital murder.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!