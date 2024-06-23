At Least 11 Injured In Seattle Bus Crash

(Photo Via; Seattle Fire Department)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:08 AM – Sunday, June 23, 2024

A Seattle public transit bus has crashed into a building injuring at least 11 people.

On Saturday, the Sound Transit bus ran into the building at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Terrace Street in downtown Seattle just before 7 p.m.

The Seattle Fire Department said in a statement that when “extrication response” emergency personnel arrived on the scene, they assisted all of the passengers in getting out of the bus.

Authorities stated that 11 passengers were then transported to a hospital nearby, where only one person is said to be in critical condition.

“Crews treated a 54-year-old male in critical condition,” the department said. “The critical patient was transported to Harborview Medical Center by paramedics.”

All directions of traffic were shut down during the response and Seattle City Light arrived to fix electrical lines that powered streetlights.

“The driver initially stated his brakes failed and he swerved into the barrier,” Seattle police spokesperson Officer Eric Muñoz said.

