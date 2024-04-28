Trump Responds To Biden, Jost Jabs Made At WH Correspondents’ Dinner

US-POLITICS-MEDIA-WHCA-BIDEN US President Joe Biden toasts with US comedian Colin Jost during the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner at the Washington Hilton, in Washington, DC, on April 27, 2024. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:03 AM – Sunday, April 28, 2024

Former President Donald Trump has responded to jabs made against him at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner, saying the night’s event was “really bad.”

“The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was really bad. Colin Jost BOMBED, and Crooked Joe was an absolute disaster! Doesn’t get much worse than this!,” he wrote on his Truth Social profile.

President Joe Biden and Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost mocked Trump during the dinner event.

On Saturday, Biden took digs at Trump during his speech, poking fun at his falling out with former Vice President Mike Pence.

“Age is the only thing we have in common. My vice president actually endorses me,” Biden, 81, said during his speech.

The president moved on to Trump’s criminal trial in New York, where he is accused of falsifying business records as part of a so-called “hush money case.”

“Donald has had a few tough days lately. You might call it Stormy weather,” he said, in reference to adult performer Stormy Daniels.

Jost later joined, also taking jabs at the former president for “falling asleep in court.”

“It’s after 10 p.m. ‘Sleepy Joe’ is still awake while Donald Trump has spent the past week falling asleep in court every morning – though Fox News said he was just being anti-woke,” Jost later quipped.

Despite the comedic atmosphere, the event did not escape a storm of in-party criticism leveled against the Biden administration.

Protesters gathered outside the venue demanding they voice support for Palestinians and accusing Biden of enabling a genocide.

The Biden White House and Congressional lawmakers from both parties have decried such demonstrations as anti-Semitic.

