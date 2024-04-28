At Least 4 Dead, 100 Injured After Tornadoes Hit Oklahoma

A row of buildings is left damaged by a tornado in Sulphur, Okla., Sunday, April 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ken Miller)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:42 PM – Sunday, April 28, 2024

At least four people have died and 100 have been injured in the aftermath of tornadoes that hit Oklahoma during the weekend.

Advertisement

More than 20,000 people are still without power due to the tornado’s impact. In Sulphur, a town of about 5,000 residents, there was widespread devastation; many downtown buildings were reduced to rubble, and homes within a 15-block radius had their roofs sheared off.

“You just can’t believe the destruction,” Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.) said during a visit to the hard-hit town. “It seems like every business downtown has been destroyed.”

According to Stitt, the tornado in Sulphur injured about 30 people, some of whom were inside a bar when it happened. Approximately 100 injuries were reported by hospitals throughout the state, including those who appeared to have been cut, struck by debris, or suffered injuries from falls, according to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

On Sunday, Oklahoma as well as several other states, including Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Texas, were still under flood watches and warnings.

According to authorities, the tornado in Sulphur started in a city park before tearing apart the walls and roofs of brick buildings and flipping cars as it raced through the downtown area. The buildings that were held were completely destroyed, including their windows and doors.

“How do you rebuild it? This is complete devastation,” said Kelly Trussell, a lifelong Sulphur resident, as she surveyed the damage. “It is crazy; you want to help, but where do you start?”

According to the Hughes County Emergency Medical Service, a tornado near the town of Holdenville further north caused damage to or destruction of over a dozen homes, in addition to the deaths of two people. The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management reports that another person died near the southern Oklahoma city of Marietta along Interstate 35.

Along with the tornadoes, heavy rains brought dangerous flooding and the need for water rescues to Oklahoma. Beyond Sulphur, the Chickasaw National Recreation Area was closed due to rising lake levels, and a pedestrian bridge was destroyed by storms.

As a result of the aftermath of the severe weather, Stitt issued an executive order on Sunday establishing a state of emergency in 12 counties.

Damage from the tornado started on Friday afternoon, close to Lincoln, Nebraska. Seventy people were inside an industrial building in Lancaster County when it collapsed due to an impact. Authorities said that the three injuries were not life-threatening and that although some people were trapped, everyone was evacuated.

Governors Jim Pillen (R-Neb.) and Kim Reynolds (R-Iowa.) toured the damage on Saturday and made plans to provide aid to the affected communities. Though official damage assessments are still in progress, the states intend to apply for federal assistance.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!