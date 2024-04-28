Suspect In Murder Of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca Identified, Manhunt Continues

(Chicago Police Department)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:10 PM – Sunday, April 28, 2024

Chicago authorities have identified the suspect who they believe is responsible for the death of police officer Luis Huesca.

Advertisement

On Friday, the Chicago Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Xavier L. Tate Jr., a 22-year-old Aurora resident, in connection to the fatal shooting of Huesca.

Tate faces a first degree murder charge for the shooting that occurred on April 21st in the Gage Park neighborhood’s 3100 block of West 56th Street just before 3 a.m.

According to sources, Huesca was shot almost 20 times with a gun that appears to have had an automatic “switch” attached to it.

Although police would not confirm whether the shooting was a part of a carjacking, Fox News Digital previously reported that Huesca’s vehicle was stolen during the incident and was later found nearby.

Reports stated that the officer’s badge and service weapon were missing from the scene.

Police released a two-minute surveillance video that showed the suspect entering convenience stores and strolling along a sidewalk on Monday.

According to court documents cited by FOX32, Tate was previously arrested on March 6th for criminal trespass to a residence in Olympia Fields. On Wednesday, he was scheduled to appear in court regarding that case.

Tate is still at large and authorities said he is considered dangerous and armed.

A combined $100,000 reward provided by the FBI, the Fraternal Order of Police, Crime Stoppers, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms has been announced by the police for information that will lead to Tate’s arrest and conviction.

Authorities ask anyone with information about Tate’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-535-7867 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTip.com.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!