Louisiana Pedophile Consents To Surgical Castration After Raping, Impregnating A 14-Year-Old Girl

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

2:45 PM – Sunday, April 28, 2024

A Louisiana man who repeatedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl and impregnated is set to be physically castrated while serving a 50-year prison sentence as part of a plea agreement.

Glenn Sullivan Sr., 54, entered a guilty plea on April 17th to four charges of second-degree rape. At the request of the prosecution, Sullivan decided to undergo surgical castration rather than a chemical castration.

“I felt that this case was a strong enough case and warranted such action,” said 21st Judicial Assistant District Attorney Brad Cascio in a statement, according to WBRZ.

Sullivan sexually assaulted the young girl and then threatened her and her family, frightening her into silence, according to a statement from 21st District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.

After the girl came forward and said to detectives that Sullivan had raped her “multiple times” when she was just 14-years-old, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into Sullivan in July 2022.

Perrilloux said that throughout the investigation into the vile case, officers discovered that Sullivan had “groomed” the victim and “used threats of violence against her and her family” to keep her silent.

“So many of these types of cases go unreported because of fear. The strength it must have taken for this young woman to tell the truth in the face of threats and adversity is truly incredible,” Perrilloux remarked, praising the young victim’s bravery in coming out.

According to the DA’s office, the juvenile became pregnant during one of the attacks, and DNA evidence gathered during the investigation established Sullivan was the child’s father.

“Sex crimes against juveniles are the most malicious crimes we prosecute. I intend on using every tool the legislature is willing to give us, including physical castration, to seek justice for the children in our community,” Cascio added in the statement.

Judge William Dykes sentenced Sullivan to decades in jail, but Sullivan will also need to undergo surgery to be castrated, a process that the Louisiana Department of Corrections will handle.

A 2008 statute in Louisiana allows the state to use medroxyprogesterone acetate to “chemically castrate” sexual offenders found guilty of specific offenses.

However, the law further specifies that a male prisoner may submit to physical castration as an alternative to therapy if he files a written application with the court demonstrating that he “intelligently and knowingly gives his voluntary consent to physical castration.”

Additionally, according to the legislation, all processes have to be completed at least one week before the defendant’s release.

