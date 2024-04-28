Texas: 2 Dead, 4 Injured In Shooting At Market Square

Police lights. (AP PHOTO)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:44 PM – Sunday, April 28, 2024

Two people have died and four others were injured during a shooting at Market Square in San Antonio, Texas.

On Saturday night, two young men began shooting at each other during the Fiesta celebration at Historic Market Square, and they were both killed, according to San Antonio police officials.

Although the manner of their deaths and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown, Police Chief William McManus stated that when they heard gunfire coming from the vicinity of South Santa Rosa and Dolorosa, officers stationed nearby took action.

“We have a very busy crime scene here,” McManus said. “We’re trying to sort everything out.”

During the incident, at least two officers discharged their weapons; one suspect died at the scene, and the other passed away in the hospital. One of the suspects killed was 18 and the other was 20.

Police also stated that two guns were retrieved at the scene.

None of the injured victims have been identified, and they are said to be between the ages of 23 and 36.

