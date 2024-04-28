Green Party Presidential Candidate Jill Stein Detained After Participating In Anti-Israel Protests At Washington University

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 5: Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein waits to speak at a news conference on Fifth Avenue across the street from Trump Tower December 5, 2016 in New York City. Stein, who has launched recount efforts in Michigan and Wisconsin, spoke about demanding a statewide recount on constitutional grounds in Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

11:10 AM – Sunday, April 28, 2024

Presidential candidate for the Green Party, Jill Stein, was one of 100 individuals arrested over the weekend at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

On Saturday, Stein, 73, was detained at Washington University after she and other members of her campaign staff joined anti-Israel protest, resulting in the Green Party presidential candidate getting into a fight with law enforcement.

Outrage over their college’s involvement in the Gaza War has prompted protests across the United States, including among Washington University students.

Jason Call, the campaign manager for Stein, reported that he, along with Kelly Merrill-Cayer, the deputy campaign manager, were all taken into custody at the campus campsite.

“The demand from the encampment was specifically for the university to divest from Boeing, which manufactures munitions used in the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza at their nearby St Charles facility,” Call told Fox News Digital. “The Stein campaign supports the demands of the students and their peaceful protest and assembly on campus. Student protest for peace and civil liberties has always represented the best part of our collective moral conscience. Solidarity.”

Stein also joined anti-Israel protests at Columbia University on Friday. Despite threats from the university, the demonstrators have taken over the campus and established an encampment that they will not breakup.

According to Stein, Columbia’s endowment includes a stake in Microsoft, a company that supplies computers to the Israeli Defense Force (IDF), which she claims the university is writing a “blank check” to finance the war in Gaza.

Stein’s arrest coincides with a nationwide increase in anti-Israel demonstrations and a rise in anti-Semitic incidents.

On-stage graduations have been canceled at the University Southern California campus and closed to outside visitors. This week, Columbia University saw more than 100 arrests, and on Wednesday, the University of Texas saw several dozen arrests as well. In addition, there have been protests and demonstrations at Yale, Harvard, Minnesota, Johns Hopkins, and Arizona State University, where 93 people were brought into custody early on Saturday.

