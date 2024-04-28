Poll: Biden Is The Least Popular U.S. President In 70 Years, Below Nixon And Carter

US-POLITICS-MEDIA-WHCA-BIDEN US President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner at the Washington Hilton, in Washington, DC, on April 27, 2024. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

12:00 PM – Sunday, April 28, 2024

A new poll has revealed that United States President Joe Biden is the least popular commander in chief in the last 70 years, behind Jimmy Carter and Richard Nixon.

On Friday, a Gallup Poll found in a survey that Biden, 81, had a despairing 38.7% job approval rating for the first quarter of 2024, which is three points less than that of the one-term George H.W. Bush at the same point in his reign.

During his most recent 13th quarter in office, which started on January 20th and ended on April 19th, Biden averaged 38.7% job approval. Since Dwight Eisenhower, none of the other nine presidents elected to a first term have performed worse than Biden in the 13th quarter average.

“With about six months remaining before Election Day, Biden stands in a weaker position than any prior incumbent,” the poll stated.

In contrast, at this stage in his presidency, former President Donald Trump had an approval rating of 46.8%.

The poll found that Eisenhower had the greatest rating at 73.2%, while even Nixon and Carter had ratings at 53.7% and 47.7%.

Since Eisenhower’s administration began in 1952, Gallup has conducted presidential approval surveys, the results of which have been a reliable indicator of reelection success.

Every incumbent who has had an approval rating above 50% for the previous seven decades has, on average, been reelected to a second term. The only candidate to defy the tendency was former president Barack Obama, who won in 2012 despite having a 46% approval rating six months before the general election.

With approval ratings that are among the lowest of the post-World War II era and in the bottom 12% of all presidential quarters dating back to 1945, Biden’s performance this quarter ranks among the worst of all first-term presidents in Gallup’s history.

While Biden’s support in Gallup polls has dropped to a new low this quarter, it has been stuck in the low 40s since the first year of his presidency due to a combination of catastrophic events like the disastrous pullout from Afghanistan, a deteriorating border situation, and increasing inflation.

According to Gallup, President Biden has the lowest popularity rating of any elected chief executive in contemporary American history after 39 months in office:

Dwight D. Eisenhower (1956): 73.2%

Ronald Reagan (1984): 54.5%

Richard Nixon (1972): 53.7%

Bill Clinton (1996): 53.0%

George W. Bush (2004): 51.0%

Jimmy Carter (1980): 47.7%

Donald Trump (2020): 46.8%

Barack Obama (2012): 45.9%

George H.W. Bush (1992): 41.8%

Joe Biden (2024): 38.7%

