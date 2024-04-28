Pro-Israel, Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Dispute On UCLA Campus

A Pro-Israel supporter waves a flag towards the encampment of Pro-Palestinian students on the campus of the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), in Los Angeles on April 26, 2024. Pro-Palestinian protests spread to more college campuses in the United States on April 25, 2024 as authorities appeared to be running out of patience and police began to push back forcefully. Riot officers used chemical irritants and tasers at one university as administrators at some of the country’s most prestigious institutions battled to prevent occupations taking hold. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

5:43 PM – Sunday, April 28, 2024

Fights broke out on the UCLA campus over the weekend among pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian activists following the breach of a barricade meant to divide the opposing groups of protesters.

Advertisement

On Sunday at 11 a.m., a gathering was organized by a group called “Stand With Us” to express support for Jewish students following days of frequently violent pro-Palestinian demonstrations at universities around the United States, including at crosstown USC.

The United Jewish Coalition, in collaboration with the Israel American Council (IAC) and many affiliated organizations, co-sponsored the demonstration.

The vice chancellor for strategic communications at UCLA, Mary Osako, wrote in a statement that some protestors had broken over a barricade meant to keep the two groups of protesters apart. According to Osako, this led to “physical altercations.”

She continued by saying, “Peaceful protest has long been practiced at UCLA. We are deeply saddened by the violence that occurred.”

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators and a United Jewish Coalition-sponsored counterdemonstration in collaboration with the IAC and other similar organizations comprised the two groupings. At first, it was unclear whose group had broken through the barrier.

The IAC stated that it aimed to support Jewish students on campus by educating the public. The protest was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and go for as long as two hours.

Following the attacks against Israel on October 7th, the IAC stated that it intended to host the event but was refused permission to do so at the time. This week, after noticing pro-Palestinian encampments on campus, it reapplied and was granted approval.

“This morning, a group of demonstrators breached a barrier that the university had established separating two groups of protestors on our campus, resulting in physical altercations,'” said Osako. “UCLA has a long history of being a place of peaceful protest, and we are heartbroken about the violence that broke out.”

Members of both parties were reportedly engaged in combat on Sunday morning on the grass between Haines Hall and Kaplan Hall, according to the Daily Bruin, UCLA’s student newspaper.

“Fights have broken out between protesters supporting Israel and those supporting Palestine in Dickson Plaza,” the newspaper confirmed at 10:57 a.m.

Elan Carr, the CEO of the Israeli American Council, was one of the speakers at the pro-Israel demonstration.

He said to the crowd, “We will take back our campuses, from Columbia to UCLA and everywhere in between,” according to the Daily Bruin.

As of Sunday at noon, there have been no reports of arrests.

“My team and I are closely tracking the protests at UCLA today, and are in close communication with UCLA leadership and City officials to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone on campus,” City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky wrote on X.

USC officials explained in a statement that the administration wishes for “a more reasonable response Sunday before we are forced to take further action.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!