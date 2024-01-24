Trump Receives Most Votes In History Of New Hampshire Primary

Republican presidential hopeful and former US President Donald Trump looks on, flanked by son Eric Trump (L) and daughter-in-law Lara Trump, during an Election Night Party in Nashua, New Hampshire, on January 23, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:59 PM – Wednesday, January 24, 2024

On Tuesday night, the nation’s presidential primary in New Hampshire had the greatest raw vote total in its history for Donald Trump, marking a massive triumph for the former president.

As of Wednesday afternoon, when 95% of the anticipated votes were tabulated, Trump had more than 172,000 votes. He was more than 35,000 votes ahead of former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (R-S.C.).

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a socialist who defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary with a total of 152,193 votes, set the previous record for the most raw votes cast. The contest lasted for several months, ending in early June.

In addition, Trump, 77, held the previous record for the most votes received by a Republican primary victor when he received 129,734 ballots in 2020 against William Weld, the former governor of Massachusetts.

Trump made history on Tuesday by becoming the first non-incumbent Republican presidential contender to win both the Iowa caucus and the New Hampshire primary.

With over 318,000 voters, the New Hampshire Republican primary had a record-breaking voter turnout. This figure was much higher than the previous high of over 287,000 established in 2016.

Over the course of Tuesday, poll workers reported that voter turnout was “very high.” Voters lined up to cast ballots for one of the two front-runners in the Republican contest, with parking lots completely filled.

The former GOP president urged his supporters to cast their ballots, citing the importance of “margins” and the potential for strong support to demonstrate “unity” within the GOP.

Meanwhile, Haley’s campaign team asked her supporters to get out and vote for her in order to defeat Trump. Despite finishing second in New Hampshire and third in Iowa, the former UN ambassador has still pledged to proceed with her candidacy for president in 2024.

Next, she will concentrate on her native state of South Carolina, where she says that she hopes to make a surprise victory in the primary on February 24th.

