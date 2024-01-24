Gov. Abbott Invokes State’s Right To Self-Defense In Border Battle

exas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference at the Texas State Capitol on June 08, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN’s Chloe Hauxwell

6:30 PM – Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has asserted that the federal government has broken the compact between the United States and the states.

In a statement on Wednesday, Abbott said that the Executive Branch has a constitutional duty to enforce federal laws protecting the states, “including immigration laws on the books right now.”

He went on to say that Joe Biden has refused to enforce those laws and has even violated them. Abbott added that as a result, the president has smashed records for illegal immigration.

Abbott concluded his letter by invoking Texas’s constitutional authority to defend and protect itself because the federal government has failed in its constitutional duty.

He said that the Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety and other Texas personnel are acting on that authority, as well as state law, to secure the Texas border.

