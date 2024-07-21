Trump Reacts To Biden Ending Presidential Bid

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:01 PM – Sunday, July 21, 2024

Former President Donald Trump has taken to Truth Social stating President Joe Biden was not fit to run for president.

Trump has posted a statement following Biden’s decision to step down, saying “he only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement.”

“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve – And never was!” he said. “All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t – And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump also weighed in on Biden’s historic decision to drop out of the 2024 race in a phone call with CNN, calling him the “single worst president by far.”

“He is the worst president in the history of our country. He goes down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country,” Trump said.

Biden dropped out of the race on Sunday and has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the new Democrat Party nominee.

