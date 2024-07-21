Bill, Hillary Clinton Endorse Kamala Harris In 2024 Presidential Race

OAN Staff Abril Elfi
12:54 PM – Sunday, July 21, 2024
Bill and Hillary Clinton have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race.
The Clintons released a joint statement where they endorsed Harris, stating “Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we’ve got to elect her.”
They said that they honor Biden “for all he has accomplished, standing up for America time and again, with his North Star always being what’s best for the country.”
On Sunday, Biden stepped down and endorsed Harris as the new Democrat Party nominee.
