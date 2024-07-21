Rep. Stefanik Says If Biden ‘Can’t Run For Re-Election, He Is Unfit To Serve’

OAN Staff Abril Elfi
12:22 PM – Sunday, July 21, 2024
Representative Elise Stefanik has stated that if President Joe Biden cannot run for re-election, he is “unfit to serve as President.”
On Sunday Stefanik (R-N.Y.) posted on X that Biden is “unfit” for office and that former President Donald Trump “will win this November nomination.”
“If Joe Biden can’t run for re-election, he is unable and unfit to serve as President of the United States. He must immediately resign,” the representative said. “The Democrat Party is in absolute free fall for their blatantly corrupt and desperate attempt to cover up the fact that Joe Biden is unfit for office. Every elected Democrat in America owns Joe Biden’s failed and feckless record causing the border crisis, Bidenflation, and chaos and weakness around the world.”
The 46th president dropped out of the 2024 race on Sunday and has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the new Democrat Party nominee.
