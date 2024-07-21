Rep. Stefanik Says If Biden ‘Can’t Run For Re-Election, He Is Unfit To Serve’

Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Policy Conference Held In Washington, D.C. WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 21: Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) arrives to speak at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 21, 2024 in Washington, DC. The conservative Christian group is hosting a series of congressional members and political candidates to speak on the upcoming 2024 elections. Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver the keynote address later this weekend. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:22 PM – Sunday, July 21, 2024

Representative Elise Stefanik has stated that if President Joe Biden cannot run for re-election, he is “unfit to serve as President.”

On Sunday Stefanik (R-N.Y.) posted on X that Biden is “unfit” for office and that former President Donald Trump “will win this November nomination.”

“If Joe Biden can’t run for re-election, he is unable and unfit to serve as President of the United States. He must immediately resign,” the representative said. “The Democrat Party is in absolute free fall for their blatantly corrupt and desperate attempt to cover up the fact that Joe Biden is unfit for office. Every elected Democrat in America owns Joe Biden’s failed and feckless record causing the border crisis, Bidenflation, and chaos and weakness around the world.”

The 46th president dropped out of the 2024 race on Sunday and has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the new Democrat Party nominee.

