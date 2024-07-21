Biden Endorses Harris Minutes After Dropping Out Of Race

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:43 AM – Sunday, July 21, 2024

Joe Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s nominee minutes after dropping out of the presidential race.

Biden posted on X that due to him deciding to not accept the Democrat presidential nomination, he is endorsing Vice President Harris as the new nominee for the 2024 presidential race.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” he stated.

Biden dropped out of the race on Sunday after a growing number of Democrat lawmakers urged him to resign.

