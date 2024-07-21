Joe Biden Announces He Is Dropping Out Of Presidential Race 

OAN Staff Abril Elfi
11:08 AM – Sunday, July 21, 2024

President Joe Biden has officially announced that he will be dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

On Sunday, Biden announced that it has been a “grateful honor” to serve as president but he will be stepping down and focus “solely on fulfilling duties as President for the remainder of his term.” 

The announcement came after calls from a growing number of Democrat lawmakers for Biden to resign. There were reports that the party’s leadership was trying to persuade the 81-year-old Biden that he would not be able to defeat former President Trump, the 2024 GOP nominee, in November’s general election.

