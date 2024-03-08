Trump Posts $91M Bond In E. Jean Carroll Defamation Case

Writer E. Jean Carroll. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

12:39 PM – Friday, March 8, 2024

45th President Donald Trump posted a $91.63 million bond on Friday in his latest appeal against the E. Jean Carroll defamation case.

The bond’s posting will help allow Trump to stop the penalty from being enforced while he challenges the latest ruling and keeps Carroll from collecting during the appeal process.

According to Trump’s filing, the bond is guaranteed by the insurance company Chubb, which has offices in New Jersey and Virginia.

The former president was ordered to pay the substantial amount of money after a federal judge found him liable for allegedly repeatedly defaming Carroll.

“Mr. Trump’s current situation is a result of his own dilatory actions. He has had since January 26 to organize his finances with the knowledge that he might need to bond this judgment, yet he waited until 25 days after the jury verdict and shortly before the expiration of the automatic stay to seek relief,” U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan stated.

A prior jury had also found Trump guilty of allegedly sexually assaulting Carroll inside a department store fitting room. However, Trump’s legal team maintained that Carroll completely made up the allegations in order to attract more publicity for her newly released book.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

