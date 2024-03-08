U.S. Army Intelligence Analyst Charged With Selling Secret Military Information To China

KY – MARCH 30: Signage is displayed outside Fort Campbell on March 30, 2023 in Oak Grove, Kentucky. (Photo by Luke Sharrett/Getty Images)

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

11:51 AM – Friday, March 8, 2024

Sergeant Korbein Schultz was arrested on Thursday by the Department of Justice at Fort Campbell in Kentucky.

A federal grand jury indicted the 24-year-old on six counts, including charges of “conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense information, exporting technical data related to defense articles without a license, conspiracy to export defense articles without a license, and bribery of a public official.”

The indictment alleges that from June 2022 up until the time of his arrest, Shultz conspired with an individual based in Hong Kong, identified as “Conspirator A,” in order to disclose “documents, plans, wiring, photographs, maps, and notes” related to national defense information.

Prosecutors also noted that Conspirator A recruited Schultz to gather a variety of some of the most sensitive military documents.

“Specifically, Conspirator A tasked Schultz with gathering information related to a variety of U.S. military weapons systems, including classified information, and information related to the United States’ potential plans in the event that Taiwan came under military attack,” a press release stated on the arrest.

“This included documents and info related to advanced fighter aircraft, advanced military helicopters, intercontinental ballistic missiles, high mobility artillery rocket systems, defensive missile systems and Chinese military tactics,” said attorney Henry Leventis.

Conspirator A sent at least 14 payments to Schultz, which totaled an estimated $42,000.

Schultz joined the army back in 2018. He had been working as an army intelligence analyst with the First Battalion of the 506th Infantry Regiment at Fort Campbell before his arrest. Prosecutors also said that he had a “top secret security clearance.”

He is scheduled to make his first appearance in a Tennessee court on Friday.

Schultz’s arrest comes after another Air Force member was charged with transmitting classified information regarding the Russia-Ukraine war to a woman on a dating website who claimed to reside in Ukraine. 63-year-old David Slater was arrested on Saturday. Prosecutors said that from February to April of 2022, Slater was asked to provide classified national defense information to an unnamed woman who referred to him as her “secret informant love” over email.

Meanwhile, on Monday, 22-year-old former Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira was similarly accused of leaking highly classified Pentagon documents. He pleaded guilty to six counts. He will serve up to nearly 17 years in prison, but no less than 11, followed by three years of supervision.

