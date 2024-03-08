Gaza: Airdropped Aid Packages Kill 5 Civilians, 10 Injured

An aircraft airdrops aid parcels over the northern Gaza Strip on March 5, 2024. Jordan’s army announced on March 25 that Jordanian, American, French and Egyptian planes conducted the largest airdrop over Gaza since the war began amid declining aid entry by land. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

1:19 PM – Friday, March 8, 2024

A journalist reporting from the Al Shati camp west of Gaza City said that when airdropped aid packages fell from the sky, at least five people were killed and ten more were injured on Friday.

Some reports have claimed that all five victims were Palestinian children under the age of 18, while other reports have stated that the victims were adults.

Reporter Khader Al Zaanoun stated that he saw the relief packages drop from jets over the Al Shati refugee camp.

Five individuals were reportedly killed in the event, according to Muhammad Al-Sheikh, head of the emergency care department at the Al Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.

Additionally, Al-Sheikh said that a number of the people who were injured in the incident were taken to Al Shifa Medical Complex and are now in critical condition.

In videos captured of the event, free-falling bags are seen breaking apart in a shower of debris as the aid packages fall. Later, the bags are heard and seen hitting the ground with loud thuds.

Pallets are still descending at a “potentially deadly speed,” which could have made it difficult for anyone to move out of the way in time when they dropped.

The United Nations (UN) warned officials that hundreds of thousands of people within the besieged enclave are “on the verge of starvation,” so the U.S. and other nations have responded by consistently airdropping humanitarian aid packages into Gaza.

“You are lucky if you even get a hold of these meals…I don’t even bother to go searching for these aid parcels because people are always fighting over them,” said Abdel Qader Al Sabbah, a journalist based in Gaza.

However, according to a U.S. State Department official who spoke with ABC News, these were not airdropped packages from the United States.

“Press reports that U.S. air drops resulted in civilian casualties on the ground are false, as we’ve confirmed that all of our aid bundles landed safely on the ground,” Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said during a press briefing.

