Trump Picks Liberty Energy CEO Chris Wright To Lead Department Of Energy

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:08 PM – Saturday, November 16, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has announced he has selected CEO of Liberty Energy Chris Wright to lead the Department of Energy in his new administration.

On Saturday, Trump released a statement announcing Wright’s position in his new cabinet.

“I am thrilled to announce that Chris Wright will be joining my Administration as both United States Secretary of Energy, and Member of the newly formed Council of National Energy,” Trump said. “Wright has been a leading technologist and entrepreneur in Energy.”

“He has worked in Nuclear, Solar, Geothermal, and Oil and Gas,” Trump’s statement read. “Most significantly, Chris was one of the pioneers who helped launch the American Shale Revolution that fueled American Energy Independence, and transformed the Global Energy Markets and Geopolitics.”

According to Liberty Energy’s website, Wright earned a degree in mechanical engineering from MIT. He also pursued graduate studies in electrical engineering at both the University of California, Berkeley, and MIT.

“[Wright] is a self-described tech nerd turned entrepreneur and a dedicated humanitarian on a mission to better human lives by expanding access to abundant, affordable, and reliable energy,” the company’s website reads.

The announcement comes as Trump’s campaign focused on energy independence and increasing oil and gas production.

During his campaign, Trump promised to expand fracking and end the pause on liquefied natural gas exports, highlighting a significant departure from the policies of his predecessor.

The president-elect has pledged to use his second White House term to withdraw from the Paris climate accord once again, roll back stringent emissions standards for vehicles and power plants, and boost U.S. oil and gas production, including through expanded fracking.

