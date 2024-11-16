Trump Names Attorney Will Scharf As Assistant To The President, White House Staff Secretary 

Will Scharf, Attorney for Republican presidential nominee, President-elect Donald Trump, speaks during a press conference at Trump Tower on September 06, 2024 in New York City. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:56 PM – Saturday, November 16, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has announced that William Owen Scharf, a member of his legal team, will take on the role of White House Staff Secretary in the forthcoming administration.

On Saturday, Trump released a statement announcing that Scharf will serve as Assistant to the President and White House Staff Secretary.

“I am pleased to announce that William Owen Scharf will serve as Assistant to the President and White House Staff Secretary,” Trump’s statement read. “Will is a highly skilled attorney who will be a crucial part of my White House team.”

“Scharf has played a key role in defeating the Election Interference and Lawfare waged against me, including by winning the Historic Immunity Decision in the Supreme Court,” he said. “Will is going to make us proud as we Make America Great Again.”

Scharf, a Princeton University graduate with a law degree from Harvard University, clerked for two federal appeals court judges and served as an assistant U.S. Attorney in St. Louis.

In addition to his prosecutorial experience, Scharf worked for Missouri Governor Eric Greitens (R-Mo.) and was employed by CRC Advisors, a conservative public relations firm.

Scharf recently ran for Missouri Attorney General but lost in the Republican primary to Andrew Bailey (R-Mo.), who went on to defeat Elad Gross (D-Mo.) in the general election earlier this month.

President-elect Trump announced Scharf’s appointment shortly before naming Chris Wright as his pick for Secretary of Energy.

