Jake Paul Defeats Mike Tyson, Match Draws Criticism From Viewers

US retired pro-boxer Mike Tyson (L) and US YouTuber/boxer Jake Paul (R) fight during the heavyweight boxing bout at The Pavilion at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, November 15, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:15 AM – Saturday, November 16, 2024

Jake Paul had defeated Mike Tyson during a boxing match in Arlington Texas, drawing criticism from many viewers.

On Friday, Paul, 27, beat Tyson, 58, by unanimous decision at AT&T Stadium after eight two-minute rounds.

The judges scored the fight 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73 for Paul.

Paul has also expressed interest in winning a world championship.

Fans on X were less than pleased due to the age difference between the fighters, with one user saying “Jake Paul can’t finish a 58-year-old who has the mobility of a tree.”

“We gotta collectively agree to stop paying attention to this Jake Paul circus. What an embarrassment to boxing,” he continued.

“I shoulda put 10 million on Jake. Not cause he’s good but cause he fought a senior citizen,” said Dave Portnoy.

“Love @MikeTyson. Always have, always will. But 58 is 58. Plus the legs just wasn’t there. Old is old,” another user said.

Sports fans across social media also began to complain that they couldn’t watch the fight without it buffering and disrupting their viewing of the fights.

Issues started to occur during the Mario Barrios and Abel Ramos match and increased ahead of the Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor bout.

