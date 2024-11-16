China: 8 Dead, 17 Injured During Stabbing Attack On College Campus

STOCK IMAGE (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:11 PM – Saturday, November 16, 2024

Eight people have been killed and 17 others were injured during a stabbing attack on a college campus in Yixing, China.

On Saturday, a suspect killed eight people and injured 17 others in a stabbing attack at Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology.

“Around 6:30 p.m. on November 16, 2024, a stabbing incident that resulted in casualties occurred at Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology in Yixing city, causing 8 deaths and injuring another 17, The suspect was apprehended on the scene,” according to a police statement.

Police stated that a suspect who was a recent graduate had been motivated by “failing [an] exam, not receiving a graduation certificate, and dissatisfaction with internship compensation.”

The Yixing Public Security Bureau reported that the student, who was reportedly dissatisfied with his internship pay, was apprehended and confessed to the crime. A

Authorities are currently working to treat the injured and continue the investigation.

This incident comes days after another tragedy in the Chinese city of Zhuhai, where 35 people were killed when a motorist intentionally drove into a crowd exercising at a sports center. Police stated that several pedestrians were struck in the attack, which occurred on the eve of a biennial People’s Liberation Army exhibition in the southern city.

The suspect in the Zhuhai case, a 62-year-old man identified only by his family name, Fan, was detained at the scene on Monday. Authorities apprehended him as he attempted to flee in a small off-road vehicle.

