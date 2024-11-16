Arizona Senate Candidate John McLean Killed In Crash By Suspected Impaired Driver

(Photo via; Arizona Senate)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:18 AM – Saturday, November 16, 2024

Arizona Senate candidate John McLean has died in a car crash at 68-years-old.

Advertisement

The Tucson Police Department stated that on Friday McLean (D-Ariz.) was driving east on Broadway near North Houghton Road about 6 a.m. when he was struck by 27-year-old Michael Martin Creel who is said to have been impaired.

McLean was pronounced dead at the scene. Creel is being held at the Pima County Jail on manslaughter and aggravated DUI charges.

Court documents obtained by local outlet 13 News stated that Creel had a DUI case against him that was dismissed in December 2023.

McLean, a Democrat, competed against Republican Venden “Vince” Leach (R-Ariz.) in the race for Tucson-area District 17 during the election.

Leach released a statement following the passing expressing his condolences to McLean’s family and loved ones.

“John was a good man who conducted himself honorably as a candidate. My deepest condolences go out to John’s family and friends in this most difficult time,” Leach told the Star. “The lives John positively touched during his life are incalculable, and we should all be so fortunate to do the same.”

Leach was leading McLean by over 3,000 votes when election results were announced Friday afternoon. McLean, a first-time candidate, had conceded the race less than 24 hours before the crash.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to run as the Democratic candidate for the LD17 Senate seat. While the outcome isn’t what we hoped for, I am proud of the work that so many people put into our campaign,” McLean wrote in part on his campaign Facebook page.

The Arizona Senate Democrats also released a statement on McLean’s passing.

“We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of LD17 Senate Candidate John McLean. He spent his final days fighting for a better Arizona and we could not be more thankful for his work and dedication to our great state,” the group posted in a statement on X. “We extend our deepest sympathies to John’s family and loved ones.”

Governor Katie Hobbs (D-Ariz.) also paid tribute to McLean and said he was a “true public servant,” calling his death a “tragic loss.”

Authorities stated that the investigation regarding the crash is still ongoing.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!